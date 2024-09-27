On 27 September, Russian troops struck the city of Kharkiv and the Kupiansk district; two people were injured.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "On 27 September, at approximately 16:00, the enemy carried out airstrikes on the settlement of Kivsharivka in the Kupiansk district. Housing infrastructure was damaged. A 43-year-old woman sustained a blast wound."

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: At 16:30, Russian tactical aircraft targeted the settlement of Novoosynove. Hits to residential buildings were recorded, and fires broke out. Fortunately, no injuries occurred.

According to preliminary information, FAB-500 guided aerial bombs were used to attack the Kupiansk district.

Around 17:00, the Russian military launched an attack on Kharkiv. A bomb exploded in an open area of the Kyivskyi district. A 73-year-old man sustained an explosive injury.

Fences and windows of at least 10 houses were damaged. According to the most recent data, D-30SN bombs were used in the attack.

