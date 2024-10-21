All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovMonday, 21 October 2024, 19:12
Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic
The flags of Moldova and the EU. Photo: Getty Images

Moldova’s Central Election Commission has published the preliminary count of 100% of the ballot papers from the referendum on whether to join the European Union. 13,596 more people voted "yes" to EU membership than "no".

Source: European Pravda

Details: The published data shows that 50.46% of voters (751,235 people) voted in favour of adding a provision on a European future to the Moldovan constitution, and 49.54% (737,639 people) voted against.

Advertisement:

That resulted in a margin of 13,596 between the number of votes for and against European integration.

 
The preliminary results.
Photo: Central Election Commission of Moldova

Moldova’s constitution will now be amended to include provisions on European integration.

Advertisement:

Notably, it was the Moldovan diaspora that ensured this positive result; people living in Moldova voted against closer ties with the EU.

After ballot papers from 85% of the polling stations – mostly located within the country – had been counted, the "yes" vote was just over 45%. The result only shifted in favour of European integration after data began to come in from polling stations abroad with pro-European populations.

Even in the capital, Chisinau, 44% of voters – almost half the population – opposed a European future for Moldova. In Gagauzia, the most pro-Russian region, 95% voted "no".

76.96% of voters abroad (181,254 citizens) supported adding a European integration clause to the constitution, while 23.04% (54,249 citizens) voted against.

In total, 1,488,874 citizens voted in the referendum. The question they were asked was: "Are you in favour of amending the constitution to allow the Republic of Moldova to join the European Union?"

The referendum was held at the same time as the first round of presidential elections, in which the incumbent head of state, Maia Sandu, was victorious – but to win the second and stay in office for a second consecutive term, she will need to defeat pro-Russian candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo.

Support UP or become our patron!

MoldovaEUreferendum
Advertisement:

Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
Moldova
EU supports Moldova amid Russian interference in elections and EU membership referendum
Voting in Moldova takes place with unprecedented interference from Russia and its proxies
Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin
RECENT NEWS
10:36
Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video
10:00
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
09:51
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts
09:45
House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast
09:03
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
08:36
Nine civilians killed, two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:20
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 174 times over past 24 hours, Russians lose almost 1,500 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
07:48
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast overnight
07:28
Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours
06:02
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: