Bomb disposal experts neutralise warhead of Russian Kinzhal missile in Lviv Oblast – photo

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 24 October 2024, 17:59
Bomb disposal experts neutralise warhead of Russian Kinzhal missile in Lviv Oblast – photo
A warhead of a Russian Kinzhal missile. Photo: SES

Bomb disposal experts of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) have neutralised a warhead of a Russian Kinzhal missile that fell in Lviv Oblast during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine 2 months ago.

Source: SES

Details: It is noted that it was discovered almost two months after the massive Russian attack on Ukraine. Emergency workers promptly defused the warhead to protect residents of the oblast from possible explosions.

A warhead of a Russian Kinzhal missile.
Photo: SES

