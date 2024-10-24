Bomb disposal experts neutralise warhead of Russian Kinzhal missile in Lviv Oblast – photo

Bomb disposal experts of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) have neutralised a warhead of a Russian Kinzhal missile that fell in Lviv Oblast during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine 2 months ago.

Source: SES

Details: It is noted that it was discovered almost two months after the massive Russian attack on Ukraine. Emergency workers promptly defused the warhead to protect residents of the oblast from possible explosions.

A warhead of a Russian Kinzhal missile. Photo: SES

