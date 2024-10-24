All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Most Ukrainians consider Belarus party to war and support cutting ties

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 24 October 2024, 21:08
Most Ukrainians consider Belarus party to war and support cutting ties
Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. Photo: Getty Images

A significant majority of Ukrainian citizens support a complete severance of relations with Belarus.

Source: a sociological survey conducted by the Razumkov Centre, a non-governmental think tank, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the survey, over 78% of respondents consider Belarus to be a party to the war against Ukraine, while only 11.2% hold the opposite view.

Advertisement:

Additionally, 68% of those surveyed support the full severance of all relations between Ukraine and Belarus, including a total ban on entry for Belarusian citizens, except for those seeking political asylum.

Only 19% of respondents oppose this step, the report said.

The face-to-face survey involved 2,016 respondents aged 18 and older, with a theoretical margin of error not exceeding 2.3%. Additional systematic sample deviations may have been caused by the consequences of Russian aggression.

Advertisement:

Ukraine currently maintains formal diplomatic relations with Belarus, but the position of Ukrainian ambassador in Minsk has been empty since the spring of 2023, with the ambassador being dismissed in June.

Support UP or become our patron!

Belaruswar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
Belarus
Belarusian court sentences two Ukrainian citizens to 20 years in prison "for preparing terrorist attacks"
Date for next presidential elections in Belarus announced
At least 3 Russian Shahed UAVs entered Belarusian airspace at night, 1 shot down – Belaruski Hajun
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: