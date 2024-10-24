Most Ukrainians consider Belarus party to war and support cutting ties

A significant majority of Ukrainian citizens support a complete severance of relations with Belarus.

Source: a sociological survey conducted by the Razumkov Centre, a non-governmental think tank, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the survey, over 78% of respondents consider Belarus to be a party to the war against Ukraine, while only 11.2% hold the opposite view.

Additionally, 68% of those surveyed support the full severance of all relations between Ukraine and Belarus, including a total ban on entry for Belarusian citizens, except for those seeking political asylum.

Only 19% of respondents oppose this step, the report said.

The face-to-face survey involved 2,016 respondents aged 18 and older, with a theoretical margin of error not exceeding 2.3%. Additional systematic sample deviations may have been caused by the consequences of Russian aggression.

Ukraine currently maintains formal diplomatic relations with Belarus, but the position of Ukrainian ambassador in Minsk has been empty since the spring of 2023, with the ambassador being dismissed in June.

