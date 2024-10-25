Intelligence reports Russia about to deploy first North Korean troops soon, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian intelligence reports that Russia plans to deploy the first North Korean military units on the battlefield on 27-28 October.

Details: Zelenskyy stated that on 25 October, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi briefed him regarding Russia's enlistment of military personnel from North Korea.

The intelligence says the first North Korean troops are set to be deployed by Russia to combat zones on 27-28 October.

The president highlighted that this is a clear escalation by Russia with serious implications, in contrast to the significant amount of disinformation being circulated in Kazan in recent days.

The world can clearly see what Russia truly wants: for the war to continue. This is why a principled and strong response from global leaders is essential.

The actual involvement of North Korea in combat operations must be met with tangible pressure on both Moscow and Pyongyang to uphold the UN Charter and to penalise this escalation, rather than with blind eyes and confused comments."

Background:

On 8 October, the South Korean Ministry of Defence said that North Korea was likely to send some of its regular armed forces to Ukraine to support Russia.

On 13 October, President Zelenskyy stated that North Korea was supplying Russia not only with weapons but also with military personnel, and called on partners to increase aid for Ukraine.

On 14 October, in his evening address, Zelenskyy announced that North Korea had de facto entered the war.

On 17 October, Zelenskyy specified that Russia intended to involve about 10,000 soldiers from North Korea in the war against Ukraine.

On 18 October, Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, confirmed that about 11,000 North Korean infantrymen were currently undergoing training in Russia’s east. They will be ready to take part in combat actions against Ukraine as early as 1 November.

On October 23, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the Pentagon had evidence that North Korean troops were deployed in Russia.

On 24 October, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that the first North Korean military units, which had been trained at eastern Russian training grounds, had already arrived in the war zone. They were spotted in Kursk Oblast of Russia on 23 October.

