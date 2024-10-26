All Sections
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing one person and injuring police officers – photos

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 26 October 2024, 20:33
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kostiantynivka. Photo: Vadym Filashkinʼs Telegram channel

A person was killed, and three others were injured in a Russian bomb attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on Saturday.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast State Administration, on Telegram; President Volodymyr Zelenskyyʼs evening address; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

наслідки удару по Костянтинівці, фото з Telegram Філашкіна
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kostiantynivka.
Photo: Vadym Filashkinʼs Telegram channel

Quote from Filashkin: "One person was killed, and three were wounded as a result of air strikes on Kostiantynivka.

Details: Russians dropped two FAB-250 aerial bombs on the town this afternoon. All the injured received the necessary medical care.

Ten houses, two multi-storey buildings, two administrative buildings, nine non-residential buildings, 26 cars, two gas pipelines and two power lines were damaged."

 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kostiantynivka.
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his address that four police officers were injured in the attack on Kostiantynivka.

The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office specified that Russian troops dropped two aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka at 15:40. A local resident, 38, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the attack. In addition, a man, 55, and two women, 67 and 73, sustained blast injuries and contusions.

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
