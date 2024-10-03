All Sections
Ukrainian Legion launches first recruitment of volunteers abroad – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 3 October 2024, 17:23
The Ukrainian Legion recruitment centre in Poland. Photo: Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Ukraine's Defence Ministry has announced that the Ukrainian Legion initiative, designed to recruit Ukrainians living abroad into the country's defence forces, has officially begun recruiting new soldiers.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Details: The press service highlighted that the first recruitment centre has been established at the Ukrainian consulate in Lublin, Poland. The centre operates daily from 09:00 to 17:00 without a lunch break.

Nearly 15 members of staff members at the centre – officers from the Ukrainian Armed Forces seconded from Ukraine – will provide consultations and assistance throughout the recruitment process.

Quote from Ivan Havryliuk, Ukraine's First Deputy Defence Minister: "The centre has a military medical board comprising doctors and medical personnel, complete with the necessary equipment to conduct examinations and determine fitness for service.

Upon registration, the volunteers will be drilled at a training ground set up by the Polish side."

Details: Havryliuk stated that Ukraine will supply uniforms and logistical support, while Polish partners will provide weapons and equipment.

The recruitment process takes place through applications on the official website of the Ukrainian Legion or through consulates and embassies.

The Defence Ministry reported that in the initial days following the opening of the recruitment centre in Lublin, 138 applications were submitted online, alongside another 58 through consular offices. After processing these applications, the recruitment centre staff will reach out to candidates for preliminary interviews, further information, and position assignments.

Candidates with Ukrainian citizenship are invited to the recruitment centre for an interview with a commander, during which their position is determined, documents are verified, and a referral for a medical examination is provided.

If the medical examination is successful, the volunteer is notified of the contract signing date, which is typically two weeks after all checks are completed.

"After signing the contract, the volunteers are dispatched to the training ground for a 35-day training programme. Subsequently, the soldiers may be sent to a European NATO base for additional skill enhancement for several more months," Havryliuk added.

Background:

  • The security agreement between Ukraine and Poland includes a provision for establishing the Ukrainian Legion, a unit designed to enable Ukrainian citizens in Europe to receive training in Poland in order to join the Ukrainian defence forces.
  • On 2 October, Polish National Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz revealed that the number of Ukrainians who had joined the Ukrainian Legion in Poland was extremely low.

