Satellite images emerge showing aftermath of Ukrainian drone strikes on airfield in Russia's Voronezh Oblast

Radio Svoboda (Radio Liberty) has published satellite images of the Borisoglebsk airfield in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast following Ukrainian drone strikes on the morning of 3 October. The images reveal signs of fire in the area of the runway.

Details: The publication notes that the images show several new signs of fire near the runway, but the structures on the airbase appear to be intact.

Russia's Ministry of Defence reported a large-scale drone attack by Ukraine in four oblasts, claiming that 113 drones were shot down.

A source in Ukraine’s Security Service told Ukrainska Pravda that Ukrainian defence forces targeted the Borisoglebsk military airfield in Voronezh Oblast of Russia on the night of 2-3 October.

