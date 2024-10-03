All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Satellite images emerge showing aftermath of Ukrainian drone strikes on airfield in Russia's Voronezh Oblast

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 3 October 2024, 20:52
Satellite images emerge showing aftermath of Ukrainian drone strikes on airfield in Russia's Voronezh Oblast
Screenshot from the Radio Liberty video showing Borisoglebsk airfield

Radio Svoboda (Radio Liberty) has published satellite images of the Borisoglebsk airfield in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast following Ukrainian drone strikes on the morning of 3 October. The images reveal signs of fire in the area of the runway.

Source: Radio Liberty

Details: The publication notes that the images show several new signs of fire near the runway, but the structures on the airbase appear to be intact.

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • Russia's Ministry of Defence reported a large-scale drone attack by Ukraine in four oblasts, claiming that 113 drones were shot down.
  • A source in Ukraine’s Security Service told Ukrainska Pravda that Ukrainian defence forces targeted the Borisoglebsk military airfield in Voronezh Oblast of Russia on the night of 2-3 October.

Support UP or become our patron!

airfieldRussiadrones
Advertisement:

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

Biden postpones trip to Germany for Ramstein meeting

Ideologist who justified Russia's war against Ukraine is detained by Ukraine's Security Service

All News
airfield
Russians launch 3 Kinzhal missiles in direction of Starokostiantyniv, strikes not reported publicly – Ukrainian Air Force
UAVs attack air base in Russian city of Tver – video
Ukraine launches largest attack on Russia yet, with drones hitting 4 air bases overnight – video
RECENT NEWS
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
08:51
Challenging situation on battlefield: Russian forces launch relentless attacks on Ukrainian positions
08:22
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 21 attack UAVs overnight, one drone returns to Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: