Satellite images emerge showing aftermath of Ukrainian drone strikes on airfield in Russia's Voronezh Oblast
Thursday, 3 October 2024, 20:52
Radio Svoboda (Radio Liberty) has published satellite images of the Borisoglebsk airfield in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast following Ukrainian drone strikes on the morning of 3 October. The images reveal signs of fire in the area of the runway.
Source: Radio Liberty
З'явилися супутникові знімки російського аеродрому в Воронезькій області після удару українських дронів уранці 3 жовтня
Відео: Радіо Свобода pic.twitter.com/0k9kYesMcdAdvertisement:
— Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) October 3, 2024
Details: The publication notes that the images show several new signs of fire near the runway, but the structures on the airbase appear to be intact.
Background:
Advertisement:
- Russia's Ministry of Defence reported a large-scale drone attack by Ukraine in four oblasts, claiming that 113 drones were shot down.
- A source in Ukraine’s Security Service told Ukrainska Pravda that Ukrainian defence forces targeted the Borisoglebsk military airfield in Voronezh Oblast of Russia on the night of 2-3 October.
Support UP or become our patron!