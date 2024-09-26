Russians launch 3 Kinzhal missiles in direction of Starokostiantyniv, strikes not reported publicly – Ukrainian Air Force

The Russians launched three Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles in the direction of Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the morning of 26 September. The Ukrainian Air Force states that the information about strikes is not public.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Quote: "From 10:00 to 11:00 on 26 September 2024 three launches of Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Russian Federation in the direction of Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytskyi Oblast were recorded.

Advertisement:

Early reports say four MiG-31K fighter jets were in the sky above Russia.

The information regarding the sites of the strikes is not public."

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force urged the population to quickly react to air-raid warnings, especially when there is a threat of aeroballistic Kinzhal missiles.

Advertisement:

Background:

A military airbase, which has been struck with missiles and attacked by drones by the Russians multiple times since 2022, is located in the settlement of Starokostiantyniv.

An air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine on the morning of 26 September due to the takeoff of MiG-31K fighter jets in Russia, which are carriers of the Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles. The warning lasted for about half an hour.

Support UP or become our patron!