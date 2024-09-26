All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians launch 3 Kinzhal missiles in direction of Starokostiantyniv, strikes not reported publicly – Ukrainian Air Force

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 26 September 2024, 13:24
Russians launch 3 Kinzhal missiles in direction of Starokostiantyniv, strikes not reported publicly – Ukrainian Air Force

The Russians launched three Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles in the direction of Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the morning of 26 September. The Ukrainian Air Force states that the information about strikes is not public.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Quote: "From 10:00 to 11:00 on 26 September 2024 three launches of Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Russian Federation in the direction of Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytskyi Oblast were recorded.

Advertisement:

Early reports say four MiG-31K fighter jets were in the sky above Russia.

The information regarding the sites of the strikes is not public."

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force urged the population to quickly react to air-raid warnings, especially when there is a threat of aeroballistic Kinzhal missiles.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • A military airbase, which has been struck with missiles and attacked by drones by the Russians multiple times since 2022, is located in the settlement of Starokostiantyniv.
  • An air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine on the morning of 26 September due to the takeoff of MiG-31K fighter jets in Russia, which are carriers of the Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles. The warning lasted for about half an hour.

Support UP or become our patron!

Ukraine's Air Forceair-raid warningKhmelnytskyi Oblastairfield
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Russian attack on 26 September: Ukrainian forces destroy 66 out of 78 Shahed UAVs, one flies back to Russia
Ukraine's Air Force posts video showing German-supplied Skynex air defence system engaging targets – video
Ukraine's defence forces destroy 28 Shahed drones and 4 missiles at night
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: