Satellite images of the burning university in Chechnya. Photo: Krym.Realii

Radio Liberty journalists have posted a satellite image showing the Special Forces University in the city of Gudermes in the Chechen Republic (Russia) on fire.

Source: Krym.Realii, a Radio Liberty project on Crimea

Quote: "The image published by Radio Liberty journalists shows smoke rising from the roof of the university. The official version is that this is a Ukrainian attack – the first one during the full-scale war in Ukraine against a target in Chechnya."

Details: On 29 October, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov reported a drone attack on the Russian Special Forces University in the city of Gudermes in Chechnya. He later claimed that Ukrainian prisoners of war were being held there and had been killed in the attack.

Ukraine has not commented on Kadyrov’s claims.

