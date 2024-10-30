All Sections
Belarusian military aircraft scrambled after Russian Shahed drone breached its airspace

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 30 October 2024, 11:27
Belarusian military aircraft scrambled after Russian Shahed drone breached its airspace
Map showing the Shahed drone’s course. Inscription on the right says the drone entered Belarus near Kravtsovka and headed towards Gomel at 02:29, and the one in the centre-left says that a Belarusian fighter jet was in the air between 03:10-04:00. Illustr

At least one Russian Shahed drone entered Belarusian airspace from Ukraine on the night of 29-30 October.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, a Belarusian military monitoring project

Details: Telegram sources reported that a drone entered Belarusian airspace near the village of Kravtsovka in the Gomel district at 02:29 on 30 October and headed towards Gomel.

A Belarusian fighter jet took off from the Baranovichi airfield to intercept the drone around 03:10 and circled Belarusian skies in the southeast of the country until 04:00.

Belaruski Hajun said it was unclear what had happened to the drone.

Background: Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 62 drones and UAVs of an unidentified type and launched a missile strike on a residential area in Sumy Oblast on the night of 29-30 October. A total of 33 Russian drones have been intercepted and destroyed, while another 25 disappeared from radar.

Shahed droneBelaruswar
