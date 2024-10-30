All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian units in Kaliningrad may be preparing sabotage in Baltic states and Poland

Mariya YemetsWednesday, 30 October 2024, 18:23
Russian units in Kaliningrad may be preparing sabotage in Baltic states and Poland
Vladimir Putin and Valery Gerasimov. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian units deployed in Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast may be preparing sabotage activities in the Baltic states and Poland.

Source: a major study conducted by the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT, together with investigative journalists from Poland and Estonia

Details: This study analyses current and potential threats from Russia and Belarus.

Advertisement:

One of the journalists' anonymous sources, a Lithuanian intelligence source, said that Russian special forces in Kaliningrad Oblast and units affiliated with the secret services are very likely involved in planning and carrying out various sabotage activities in the region.  

The source said that "the desired effect is achieved relatively cheaply". 

"Attacks are usually carried out by people recruited through social media. Their capabilities are very limited, and they focus on smaller but more easily accessible targets. The immediate impact of each attack is quite small, but the overall impact is determined by the number of attacks and the reaction to them in society. These are unsuccessful attempts to sow a sense of instability and insecurity in Western societies and undermine support for Ukraine," the source said. 

Advertisement:

The article mentioned a series of detentions in Poland due to past incidents involving possible preparations for sabotage, all of which could possibly have a Russian trail.

Among the Russian units in Kaliningrad, the 390th (formerly 561st) Naval Reconnaissance Station of the Baltic Fleet may be the most dangerous. Its base is located in Parusnoye near the Russian naval base in Baltiysk. Recent reports indicate that there are up to 120 servicemen there, including personnel.

These special units are being trained to carry out missions against NATO countries on the Baltic Sea coast, in particular against strategic targets in Lithuania and Poland. Potential targets could include, for example, the strategic Lithuanian port of Klaipėda, which is irreplaceable in NATO's logistics for operations in the region. 

One of the journalists' anonymous sources said that in the event of a hypothetical Russian attack on NATO, "this sabotage group will do its job". 

Background

  • Earlier, German media reported that Russian vessels could be collecting data on critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.
  • Recently, intelligence agencies from several countries have warned of the risk of Russian sabotage at Norwegian energy facilities.

Support UP or become our patron!

Polandprovocations
Advertisement:

Russia launches 96 UAVs overnight, Ukrainian air defences shoot down 66

Moldova holds second round of presidential election

Kyiv authorities show consequences of night attack by Russian drones on Ukraine's capital – photos

Russians occupy Kurakhivka and Shakhtarske in Donetsk Oblast

Zelenskyy: Shaheds with 170,000 foreign components attacked Ukraine in October

Energy infrastructure damaged in Russian strikes on Kyiv on 2 November

All News
Poland
Bipartisan group in Congress wants Biden to let Poland shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine
Poland is unable to keep up regular amounts of weapons supply to Ukraine, Polish President says
Poland declines Ukraine's request for weapons purchased by Warsaw from South Korea
RECENT NEWS
10:04
Russian forces drop guided bomb on house in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring two people – local authorities
09:50
Moldova warns EU countries of Russia's plans to disrupt diaspora vote – Reuters
09:27
Russia launches 96 UAVs overnight, Ukrainian air defences shoot down 66
08:41
Moldova holds second round of presidential election
08:26
Russians kill one civilian and injure 10 others in Kherson Oblast
08:08
Russia loses 1410 personnel and 12 tanks in war against Ukraine
07:44
Kyiv authorities show consequences of night attack by Russian drones on Ukraine's capital – photos
07:32
Russia claims drone attacks on three oblasts
06:24
UAV wreckage spotted falling in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv
05:36
Air defence forces targeted Rusian drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: