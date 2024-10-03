All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures two locals

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 3 October 2024, 21:54
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures two locals
Ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

A Russian drone strike on the village of Tokarivka in Kharkiv Oblast has injured a 62-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man.

Source: Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of Derhachi District Military Administration

Quote: "In Tokarivka, an enemy drone attacked local residents. Around 18:00, two grenades were dropped from the drone, injuring a 62-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man."

Advertisement:

Details: The woman suffered shrapnel wounds to both shins and her left hand, while the man sustained injuries to his legs, arms and chest. Both have been hospitalised, and medical personnel are currently providing them with the necessary care.

Background: 

  • On 3 October, in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, the Russian forces launched a kamikaze drone attack on a public transport stop with people, injuring two people.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkiv Oblastdrones
Advertisement:

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

Biden postpones trip to Germany for Ramstein meeting

Ideologist who justified Russia's war against Ukraine is detained by Ukraine's Security Service

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russian drone strikes public transport stop in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast: two people injured
Russian airstrike in Kharkiv Oblast damages houses and power grids – photos
Ukraine's Armed Forces refute Russian claims of ODAB-9000 strike in Vovchansk
RECENT NEWS
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
08:51
Challenging situation on battlefield: Russian forces launch relentless attacks on Ukrainian positions
08:22
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 21 attack UAVs overnight, one drone returns to Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: