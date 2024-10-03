Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures two locals

A Russian drone strike on the village of Tokarivka in Kharkiv Oblast has injured a 62-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man.

Source: Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of Derhachi District Military Administration

Quote: "In Tokarivka, an enemy drone attacked local residents. Around 18:00, two grenades were dropped from the drone, injuring a 62-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man."

Details: The woman suffered shrapnel wounds to both shins and her left hand, while the man sustained injuries to his legs, arms and chest. Both have been hospitalised, and medical personnel are currently providing them with the necessary care.

Background:

On 3 October, in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, the Russian forces launched a kamikaze drone attack on a public transport stop with people, injuring two people.

