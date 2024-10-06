Son-in-law of murdered Ukrainian nationalist figure Farion killed in combat

Vasyl Osoba with his daughter. Photo: Sofiya Semchyshyn on Facebook

Vasyl Osoba, the spouse of the daughter of Iryna Farion, – a Ukrainian linguist, professor at Lviv Polytechnic National University, and a public figure, murdered in July, – has been killed in action fighting against the Russians.

Source: Farion’s daughter Sofiia Semchyshyn on Facebook; Oleh Tiahnybok, leader of the Svoboda political party, on Facebook

Quote from Semchyshyn: "Burn in hell, scum (obviously referring to the Russians – ed.)!

Advertisement:

Vasyl Osoba has been killed!

My love."

Details: Tiahnybok stated that Osoba was killed in battle with the Russians on the Siversk front.

Advertisement:

He fought for Ukraine in the Syla Svobody (Power of Freedom) battalion of the 4th Rapid Response Brigade Rubizh (Frontier).

Read also: Iryna Farion murder: details of the assassination, lines of enquiry, and why the Lviv professor was so controversial

Background:

On the evening of 19 July 2024, an assassination attempt was made on former Ukrainian MP Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street in Lviv. Later that night, Farion died in hospital.

On 25 July, a suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion was detained in Dnipro. The 18-year-old detainee is a resident of Dnipro. In preparation for the crime, he rented at least three apartments in Lviv. Currently, the investigation is inclined to believe that the shooter is only the executor.

On 19 September, the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv extended the suspect's detention without bail for 60 days.

Support UP or become our patron!