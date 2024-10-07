All Sections
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, injuring 4 people

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 7 October 2024, 13:13
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, injuring 4 people
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kostiantynivka. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Four civilians have been injured in Konstiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, as a result of a Russian air strike.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The investigation shows that on 7 October, the Russian troops conducted another air strike on the town of Kostiantynivka. Reportedly, the Russians attacked the settlement with a KAB-250 guided aerial bomb.

It is reported that the territory of a private company was hit, where four workers were injured – two men aged 41 and 55 and women aged 55 and 61.

They were taken to a medical facility with blast traumas, shrapnel wounds and concussion and provided with qualified medical care. 

The blast wave also damaged the facades of residential buildings and vehicles.

Donetsk Oblastwar
