Russian strike on Kostiantynivka destroys Ukrposhta post office – photos

A Russian attack on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, has destroyed a branch of the Ukrainian national postal service Ukrposhta.

Quote: "In the afternoon, the enemy destroyed our office in Kostiantynivka. The branch manager sustained a minor injury but is now home. The most important thing is that everyone is alive. Ukrposhta still has several branches in Kostiantynivka, which will continue to operate, along with branches in Pokrovsk and other cities."

Details: Smilianskyi mentioned that Ukrposhta will immediately start planning the opening of a department in a new location with new delivery route logistics.

He added that he would soon visit Donetsk Oblast to open a new branch in Mykolaivka, which was destroyed a week ago.

Background: On 6 October, a guided aerial bomb attack on Kostiantynivka claimed the life of one person and injured two others.

