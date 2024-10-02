Russian drones attack ports in Odesa Oblast, causing fire, damaging border crossing point and wounding people – photos

A firefighter extinguishes a fire after the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian troops attacked port and border infrastructure in the Izmail district of Odesa Oblast with attack drones on the early morning of 2 October, injuring two lorry drivers, one of whom is a Turkish citizen. The attack caused a fire that caused damage to the Orlivka border crossing point but which was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians targeted the port and border infrastructure. Two lorry drivers were injured. One of them is a Turkish citizen."

Details: Kiper said that the men are in a moderate condition in hospital and are being provided with all the necessary care.

The attack also caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Kiper reiterated that crossing operations were temporarily suspended due to attacks on the Orlivka border crossing point.

"The Russians deliberately bombarded the checkpoint, making it difficult for ordinary people to cross the border. This is terror against the civilian population," Kiper said.

Background: On the night of 1-2 October, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 32 Shahed attack UAVs, and air defence systems shot down 11 drones in Kirovohrad, Odesa and Sumy oblasts.

