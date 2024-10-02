All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian drones attack ports in Odesa Oblast, causing fire, damaging border crossing point and wounding people – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 2 October 2024, 09:59
Russian drones attack ports in Odesa Oblast, causing fire, damaging border crossing point and wounding people – photos
A firefighter extinguishes a fire after the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian troops attacked port and border infrastructure in the Izmail district of Odesa Oblast with attack drones on the early morning of 2 October, injuring two lorry drivers, one of whom is a Turkish citizen. The attack caused a fire that caused damage to the Orlivka border crossing point but which was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians targeted the port and border infrastructure. Two lorry drivers were injured. One of them is a Turkish citizen."

Advertisement:
 
A firefighter extinguishes a fire after the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Kiper said that the men are in a moderate condition in hospital and are being provided with all the necessary care.

 
A firefighter extinguishes a fire after the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The attack also caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Kiper reiterated that crossing operations were temporarily suspended due to attacks on the Orlivka border crossing point.

Advertisement:
 

"The Russians deliberately bombarded the checkpoint, making it difficult for ordinary people to cross the border. This is terror against the civilian population," Kiper said.

Background: On the night of 1-2 October, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 32 Shahed attack UAVs, and air defence systems shot down 11 drones in Kirovohrad, Odesa and Sumy oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Odesa OblastdronescasualtiesShahed drone
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia

Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

All News
Odesa Oblast
Orlivka ferry checkpoint temporarily closed due to Russian nighttime attack
Explosions rock Izmail in Odesa Oblast
24-year-old woman dies in hospital after Russian strike on Izmail on 27 September
RECENT NEWS
13:02
Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia
12:10
Most Ukrainians believe that Ukraine can succeed in war if West provides proper support
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: