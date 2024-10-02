All Sections
Orlivka ferry checkpoint temporarily closed due to Russian nighttime attack

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 2 October 2024, 09:01
Orlivka ferry checkpoint temporarily closed due to Russian nighttime attack
The Orlivka ferry crossing point. Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

The Orlivka ferry crossing point in the Reni district in Odesa Oblast, located on the Danube, has temporarily suspended operations due to a Russian nighttime attack.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: Stabilisation efforts are currently ongoing at the crossing point following the Russian attack. 

Operations have been suspended until 11:00 Kyiv time.

The State Border Guard Service has advised travellers to take the situation into account when planning their trips and promised to announce when services are resumed.

