Ukrainian Navy downs 4 Russian Shahed drones in south
Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 06:37
Ukrainian Navy personnel have destroyed four Russian Shahed drones in the south on the night of 8-9 October.
Source: Ukrainian Navy on Telegram
Quote: "The assets and personnel of the Ukrainian Navy downed four enemy Shahed-136 kamikaze drones in Ukraine’s south during a Russian aerial attack last night."
Details: The Navy reported that, together with other units of Ukraine’s defence forces, they continue to destroy the Russians on land, at sea and in the air.
Background: Late in the evening, Russian forces launched attack drones from the south towards Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts.
