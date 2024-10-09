Ukrainian Navy downs 4 Russian Shahed drones in south

Ukrainian Navy personnel have destroyed four Russian Shahed drones in the south on the night of 8-9 October.

Source: Ukrainian Navy on Telegram

Quote: "The assets and personnel of the Ukrainian Navy downed four enemy Shahed-136 kamikaze drones in Ukraine’s south during a Russian aerial attack last night."

Advertisement:

Details: The Navy reported that, together with other units of Ukraine’s defence forces, they continue to destroy the Russians on land, at sea and in the air.

Background: Late in the evening, Russian forces launched attack drones from the south towards Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!