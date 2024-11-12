Russians strike Kherson Oblast with UAVs, injuring four people

On 12 November, Russian forces struck the villages of Havrylivka and Stanislav, Kherson Oblast, from a drone, injuring two men aged 77 and 70.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Around 11:00, Russian forces attacked Havrylivka using a UAV. A 77-year-old man was injured by the drone's explosives, which caused shrapnel wounds to his chest, hands, and face, as well as a contusion."

Advertisement:

Details: The victim was reportedly taken to hospital for medical treatment. Later, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that a resident of Stanislav was injured as a result of a Russian drone attack as well. The 70-year-old man on whom the Russians dropped explosives was diagnosed with an explosive injury, contusion, and shrapnel wounds to his head, chest, arms, and legs.

Updated: At 16:00, the Russians struck Zelenivka, injuring two women. A 54-year-old resident received an explosion injury, a head injury, and a shin wound. A 86-year-old woman suffered an explosive injury and a head injury. Both victims were hospitalised and are receiving medical treatment.

Support UP or become our patron!