Russian troops advance near 10 Ukrainian settlements – DeepState
Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 01:01
The DeepState analytical project reported new advances by the Russian army near 10 settlements.
Source: DeepState
Details: On the night of 12-13 November, DeepState analysts reported Russian advances in eastern Ukraine.
Quote: "The enemy advanced near Kolisnykivka, Lyman Pershyi, Synkivka, Pustynka, Novodarivka, Dalne, Kurakhove, Novoselydivka, Illinka and Yuriivka."
Background:
- On 11 November, Russian forces intensified assaults on Ukrainian positions around Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, advancing from the north, south and east in an effort to encircle the city.
- Earlier on Monday, a press officer for Ukraine’s 46th Separate Airborne Brigade operating in the city and a source of Ukrainska Pravda on the Kurakhove front reported that the Russian army had come close to Kurakhove and was even entering the town with vehicles.
- However, the town is fully under the control of the Ukrainian defence forces, in particular the 46th Airborne Brigade.
- On 12 November, DeepState reported that Russian forces are currently not showing any activity that would indicate preparations for a "major" offensive on Zaporizhzhia. Most of the Russians’ active operations remain within Donetsk Oblast.
