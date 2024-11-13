Russian troops advance near 10 Ukrainian settlements – DeepState

Territories marked in red are occupied by Russia. Photo: DeepState

The DeepState analytical project reported new advances by the Russian army near 10 settlements.

Source: DeepState

Details: On the night of 12-13 November, DeepState analysts reported Russian advances in eastern Ukraine.

Quote: "The enemy advanced near Kolisnykivka, Lyman Pershyi, Synkivka, Pustynka, Novodarivka, Dalne, Kurakhove, Novoselydivka, Illinka and Yuriivka."

Background:

On 11 November, Russian forces intensified assaults on Ukrainian positions around Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, advancing from the north, south and east in an effort to encircle the city.

Earlier on Monday, a press officer for Ukraine’s 46th Separate Airborne Brigade operating in the city and a source of Ukrainska Pravda on the Kurakhove front reported that the Russian army had come close to Kurakhove and was even entering the town with vehicles.

However, the town is fully under the control of the Ukrainian defence forces, in particular the 46th Airborne Brigade.

On 12 November, DeepState reported that Russian forces are currently not showing any activity that would indicate preparations for a "major" offensive on Zaporizhzhia. Most of the Russians’ active operations remain within Donetsk Oblast.

