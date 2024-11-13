All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian troops advance near 10 Ukrainian settlements – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 01:01
Russian troops advance near 10 Ukrainian settlements – DeepState
Territories marked in red are occupied by Russia. Photo: DeepState

The DeepState analytical project reported new advances by the Russian army near 10 settlements.

Source: DeepState

Details: On the night of 12-13 November, DeepState analysts reported Russian advances in eastern Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The enemy advanced near Kolisnykivka, Lyman Pershyi, Synkivka, Pustynka, Novodarivka, Dalne, Kurakhove, Novoselydivka, Illinka and Yuriivka."

Background:

  • On 11 November, Russian forces intensified assaults on Ukrainian positions around Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, advancing from the north, south and east in an effort to encircle the city.
  • Earlier on Monday, a press officer for Ukraine’s 46th Separate Airborne Brigade operating in the city and a source of Ukrainska Pravda on the Kurakhove front reported that the Russian army had come close to Kurakhove and was even entering the town with vehicles.
  • However, the town is fully under the control of the Ukrainian defence forces, in particular the 46th Airborne Brigade.
  • On 12 November, DeepState reported that Russian forces are currently not showing any activity that would indicate preparations for a "major" offensive on Zaporizhzhia. Most of the Russians’ active operations remain within Donetsk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Donbasoccupationwar
Advertisement:

Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild

Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg

US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media

Political decision that should never have been made is reversed – CEPA expert on permission for long-range strikes

Russian troops to focus on capturing Ukrainian frontline cities in winter

Trump's son calls those responsible for authorising long-range strikes on Russia "imbeciles"

All News
Donbas
Kurakhove Reservoir dam destroyed amid surrounding hostilities
DeepState reports difficult situation around Kurakhove, which could become catastrophic
Russians advance in Toretsk and two other settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
RECENT NEWS
09:46
Macron doesn't rule out agreeing to conversation with Putin
09:26
German chancellor candidate ready to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine if elected
09:24
Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild
09:19
Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg
08:45
Ukraine's air defence forces down eight drones in five oblasts, three of them disappear from radar
08:44
Language that Putin understands – Polish foreign minister on US decision on permission for long-range strikes
08:39
updatedLe Figaro informs about France and the UK's permission to strike deep into Russia, but later changes message
08:35
US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media
08:31
Situation on battlefield in Ukraine is tense: almost 150 combat clashes in one day, with half occurring on 2 fronts
08:00
Russia loses 1,560 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 15 tanks in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: