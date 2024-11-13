All Sections
Iryna BalachukWednesday, 13 November 2024, 10:17
Russians attack Beryslav and Antonivka in Kherson Oblast, killing one and injuring four others
Stock Photo from the website: ptrpbraginsil.dp.gov.ua

One resident of the city of Beryslav has been killed and four others injured in a Russian drone attack on the morning of 13 November.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians took the life of a resident of Beryslav this morning. A 52-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries in an enemy UAV attack."

Details: Prokudin added that two other local residents had been injured and were currently in hospital.

Update: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that two more people had sustained injuries in the Russian drone attack on Antonivka at about 09:00. A man was diagnosed with a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his arm. 

A woman, 85, sustained injuries to her torso, face, arms and legs, as well as a blast injury. Both of them were taken to hospital.  

Background: On the evening of 12 November, the Russians again launched drones from various directions to attack Ukraine.

