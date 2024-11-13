Ukraine's Security Service assassinates Russian Black Sea Fleet captain in Sevastopol – photo, video

The Russian captain’s car after the explosion. Photo: Screenshot from a video released by the SSU

Valery Trankovsky, the chief of staff of a missile ships brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, was killed in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, Crimea, on 13 November.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: The source reported that the blowing up of a car belonging to Valery Trankovsky, Chief of Staff of the 41st Brigade of Missile Ships and Boats of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, was a successful special operation by the SSU.

The Russian captain's legs were torn off by the explosion and he bled to death. Russian media outlets are reporting that Trankovsky had been followed for about a week, and that the improvised explosive device was activated remotely.

Quote: "Trankovsky was a war criminal who gave orders to launch cruise missiles from the Black Sea on civilian targets in Ukraine. In particular, he attacked Vinnytsia with Kalibr missiles in July 2022. Twenty-nine civilians were killed as a result of that attack. The bastard also repeatedly attacked Odesa and other peaceful cities, killing many civilians. He was an absolutely legitimate target in terms of the laws and customs of war."

У Севастополі підірвали авто з керівникм штабу ракетних кораблів ЧФ РФ

відео з російських соцмереж pic.twitter.com/I79g49NwWO Advertisement: November 13, 2024

Background: It was reported on the morning of 13 November that a vehicle had exploded in the Russian-occupied city of Sevastopol, Crimea. The Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said that one serviceman, who was in the car at the time of the explosion, had been killed, and that an explosive device may have been placed in the car.

