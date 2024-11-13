A vehicle exploded in the Russian-occupied city of Sevastopol, Crimea, on the morning of 13 November. Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev has said that one soldier who was in the car at the time of the explosion was killed. It is possible the car had been rigged with explosives.

Source: RT, a pro-Kremlin Russian news media; Mikhail Razvozhayev on Telegram; Baza, a Russian Telegram channel

Details: The car exploded and went up in flames on Tarasa Shevchenka Street. Baza reports that an explosive device detonated.

❗Машина взорвалась возле супермаркета в Севастополе



В этот момент в салоне находился военный. Сотрудники МЧС вытащили его из автомобиля и передали врачам, но спасти не смогли



«Нельзя исключать возможность диверсии», — написал губернатор Михаил Развозжаев pic.twitter.com/y6dscfYNcj — Газета.Ru (@GazetaRu) November 13, 2024

According to some sources, a captain of the first rank of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was in the car at the time of the explosions and was killed.

Razvozhayev confirmed that the explosion had taken place.

He said that the driver was inside when the car exploded; the driver was evacuated and taken into paramedics’ care, but could not be saved. He died from his injuries. "The man killed in the attack was a military man. The cause of the explosion is to be established by investigators, but it is obvious that the possibility of sabotage cannot be ruled out," Razvozhayev said.

