Russians strike Kupiansk, injuring 2 people, among them ambulance driver – photos

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 13 November 2024, 22:07
Russians strike Kupiansk, injuring 2 people, among them ambulance driver – photos
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The Russian army fired on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the afternoon of 13 November, injuring two people.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "The investigators report that on 13 November, at about 15:30, the invaders fired on Kupiansk.

A hit on an ambulance was recorded: a 66-year-old driver was injured."

 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The Russians struck a private housing area once again. One man, 49, was hurt. Houses have been damaged.

