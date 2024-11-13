Russians strike Kupiansk, injuring 2 people, among them ambulance driver – photos
Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 22:07
The Russian army fired on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the afternoon of 13 November, injuring two people.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram
Quote: "The investigators report that on 13 November, at about 15:30, the invaders fired on Kupiansk.
A hit on an ambulance was recorded: a 66-year-old driver was injured."
Details: The Russians struck a private housing area once again. One man, 49, was hurt. Houses have been damaged.
