All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

ATMs and Ukrposhta post offices no longer work in Kupiansk community

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 9 November 2024, 23:24
ATMs and Ukrposhta post offices no longer work in Kupiansk community
Situation around Kupiansk. Screenshot Deepstatemap

The last branch of the Ukrainian national postal service Ukrposhta has closed, and ATMs have stopped working in the Kupiansk hromada, Kharkiv Oblast, due to Russian shelling. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Andrii Besedin, Head of Kupiansk City Military Administration, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast, Ukrinform reports

Quote: "Unfortunately, the Ukrposhta branch has been closed due to security measures to prevent crowds. We could no longer keep this branch open and expose employees and visitors to danger every second. ATMs have also stopped working due to the use of a large number of FPV drones targeting the cars of cash collectors."

Advertisement:

Details: Besedin said that the Russian army was monitoring the entrances to Kupiansk and attacking cars with FPV drones, preventing the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The head of the hromada calls on people to evacuate.

Besedin recalled that the dead people in the village of Kivsharivka had been trapped under the rubble for six days because the Russians were not allowing rescue workers to use special equipment and recover the bodies.

Advertisement:

"Three people were killed, lying under the rubble, and it is impossible to unblock their bodies," Besedin said.

He said that 1,100 residents of the hromada remain without electricity, gas or centralised water and heat supply on the left bank of the Oskil River, where the Kupiansk hromada is located.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkiv Oblastwarmoney
Advertisement:

Ukraine's General Staff says Russian forces didn't enter Kupiansk or occupy Illinka

Biden to discuss North Korean troops' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine at final meeting with Xi

Biden's team wants to submit request to Congress for assistance to Ukraine for 2025

Russians occupy Ilinka in Donetsk Oblast and enter Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

Trump nominates new attorney general who opposes aid to Ukraine

Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Two people killed in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, after electricity wires fall due to Russian attack – photo
18-year-old injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
Russian attack Hlushkivka in Kharkiv Oblast, kills 2 civilians
RECENT NEWS
12:19
Russians attack Sloviansk, damaging kindergarten and university
12:16
Self-proclaimed president of Belarus: God forbid woman is elected president in Belarus
11:55
Ukrainian marines repel Russian assault in Kursk Oblast despite Russian personnel advantage – video
11:53
Ukrainian bonds shoot up as investors expect Trump to end war
11:44
Trump's future advisor says president-elect keen on bringing Russia and Ukraine to negotiating table
11:35
Captain Ajax: Let's be realistic – we're fighting with sticks and stones. It all comes down to numbers
11:23
Ukraine's General Staff says Russian forces didn't enter Kupiansk or occupy Illinka
10:53
Ukrainian-made remote fire control module to be used by Ukrainian forces
10:40
Russian strike damages power line in Kharkiv Oblast, causing electricity outages
10:22
Russian airlines may close hundreds of domestic flights due to lack of state support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: