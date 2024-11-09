ATMs and Ukrposhta post offices no longer work in Kupiansk community

The last branch of the Ukrainian national postal service Ukrposhta has closed, and ATMs have stopped working in the Kupiansk hromada, Kharkiv Oblast, due to Russian shelling. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Andrii Besedin, Head of Kupiansk City Military Administration, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast, Ukrinform reports

Quote: "Unfortunately, the Ukrposhta branch has been closed due to security measures to prevent crowds. We could no longer keep this branch open and expose employees and visitors to danger every second. ATMs have also stopped working due to the use of a large number of FPV drones targeting the cars of cash collectors."

Details: Besedin said that the Russian army was monitoring the entrances to Kupiansk and attacking cars with FPV drones, preventing the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The head of the hromada calls on people to evacuate.

Besedin recalled that the dead people in the village of Kivsharivka had been trapped under the rubble for six days because the Russians were not allowing rescue workers to use special equipment and recover the bodies.

"Three people were killed, lying under the rubble, and it is impossible to unblock their bodies," Besedin said.

He said that 1,100 residents of the hromada remain without electricity, gas or centralised water and heat supply on the left bank of the Oskil River, where the Kupiansk hromada is located.

