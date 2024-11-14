All Sections
Ukrainian Foreign Minister meets with US Secretary of State and expresses optimism on long-range strikes on Russia

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 14 November 2024, 09:00
Andrii Sybiha and Antony Blinken. Photo: Sybiha on Х

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday (13 November), has said he is "cautiously optimistic" after discussing the possibility of long-range strikes against Russia.

Source: a statement by Sybiha; Reuters; European Pravda

Details: Ukraine has long called on its allies to allow long-range strikes against Russia with Western-supplied weapons.

Allies, including the United States, do not allow the use of the weapons provided to strike deep into Russia for fear of further escalation. 

"We discussed issues of long-range strikes and Euro-Atlantic integration. And here we also are cautiously optimistic," Sybiha said. 

Sybiha also added that his talks in Brussels also concerned military aid for Ukraine. 

Quote from Sybiha: "We have a clear picture - a clear timeframe, clear volumes – of what will be delivered to Ukraine by the end of the year. This helps us strategically to plan our actions on the battlefield." 

More details: Sybiha noted that the military aid would include weapons and funds for arms production agreements. 

Background

