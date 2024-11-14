All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Out of respect for US money, Trump cannot allow Russia to destroy Ukraine – Polish President

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 14 November 2024, 09:54
Out of respect for US money, Trump cannot allow Russia to destroy Ukraine – Polish President
Duda and Trump. Photo: Getty Images

Polish President Andrzej Duda has expressed confidence that US President-elect Donald Trump will not allow Russia to destroy Ukraine, as he respects the money of American taxpayers.

Source: Chancellery of the Polish president on X (Twitter), as quoted by European Pravda

Details: During a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Duda called Trump a successful man and a born fighter who loves to fight and, above all, does not like to lose. 

Advertisement:

Duda stressed that Trump respects the money of American taxpayers and had spoken about this many times.

Quote from Duda: "If you consider how much the US has already invested in helping Ukraine, what huge funds have been allocated to the defenders of Ukraine in the form of various military equipment, financial assistance so that Ukraine can survive and defend itself, then my conclusions are clear, I cannot imagine that President Donald Trump will allow Russia to destroy Ukraine." 

More details: Duda emphasised that it is about respecting the money of American taxpayers, America's involvement, and not losing.

Advertisement:

During the meeting with Rutte, Duda also raised the possibility of sending Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Background: Fox News reported, citing sources, that Trump might soon appoint a special representative to be responsible for negotiating an end to the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

DudaTrumpwar
Advertisement:

Russian missile hits residential area in Odesa: 10 people killed, dozens injured – photos

Kremlin responds to Erdoğan's peace plan to freeze war in Ukraine

Rolling power outages in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast may be cancelled in coming days

Zelenskyy to present internal Resilience Plan to the parliament

Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild

Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg

All News
Duda
Polish President talks to NATO Secretary General about possible supply of MiG fighters to Ukraine
Poland declines Ukraine's request for weapons purchased by Warsaw from South Korea
Putin knows he will be damned if he is first to use nuclear weapons – Polish President
RECENT NEWS
17:21
White House avoids direct comments on letting Ukraine use ATACMSs on targets in Russia
16:36
Russian army builds up forces and creates new brigades – Ukraine's Defence Minister
16:23
Ukrainian musician declines Magnitsky Award given also to Yulia Navalnaya
16:22
Polish president criticises Scholz for calling Putin
15:50
EU extends sanctions against Iran over military support for Russia
15:48
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence unveils "unboxing" of Russian Gerbera drone – photo
15:27
Rescue worker from Rivne Oblast wins world championship for firefighter
15:15
German Defence Minister opposes supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine
15:01
Zelenskyy visits one of toughest areas of front line, examines situation near Pokrovsk and Kurakhove – photo, video
15:00
UNESCO condemns Russian strikes on historic centre of Odesa – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: