Out of respect for US money, Trump cannot allow Russia to destroy Ukraine – Polish President

Polish President Andrzej Duda has expressed confidence that US President-elect Donald Trump will not allow Russia to destroy Ukraine, as he respects the money of American taxpayers.

Source: Chancellery of the Polish president on X (Twitter), as quoted by European Pravda

Details: During a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Duda called Trump a successful man and a born fighter who loves to fight and, above all, does not like to lose.

Duda stressed that Trump respects the money of American taxpayers and had spoken about this many times.

Quote from Duda: "If you consider how much the US has already invested in helping Ukraine, what huge funds have been allocated to the defenders of Ukraine in the form of various military equipment, financial assistance so that Ukraine can survive and defend itself, then my conclusions are clear, I cannot imagine that President Donald Trump will allow Russia to destroy Ukraine."

More details: Duda emphasised that it is about respecting the money of American taxpayers, America's involvement, and not losing.

During the meeting with Rutte, Duda also raised the possibility of sending Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Background: Fox News reported, citing sources, that Trump might soon appoint a special representative to be responsible for negotiating an end to the war between Ukraine and Russia.

