Ukraine's General Staff says Russian forces didn't enter Kupiansk or occupy Illinka

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 14 November 2024, 11:23
Ukraine's General Staff says Russian forces didn't enter Kupiansk or occupy Illinka
Map shows the city of Kupiansk, with red marking Russian-occupied territory. Source: DeepState

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said that Russian occupation forces were not able to enter the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast and that the Ukrainian defence forces still control the city.

Source: Andrii Kovalov, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a comment for Ukrinform; Centre for Strategic Communications 

Quote from Kovalov: "All of the Russian occupiers’ attacks on this front have been successfully repelled. Russian invaders were not able to enter Kupiansk. The city remains under the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ control."

Details: Kovalov said that Russian occupation forces made an attempt to break through the Ukrainian forces’ defences on the Kupiansk front around 14:30 on 13 November. Russian assault groups carried out four waves of attack on Ukrainian positions, deploying around 15 units of military equipment, including infantry fighting vehicles and a UR-77 demining system.

"I should note that some of the Russian soldiers were dressed in the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This violates the laws and customs of war and is a war crime," he added.

According to Kovalov, Ukrainian defence forces’ bold and skilled response put an end to the Russians’ advance, destroying all the armoured vehicles deployed in the attack and killing many Russian soldiers.

Quote from Kovalov: "All enemy attacks on this front have been successfully repelled. Russian invaders made no attempts to restart assault operations neither later on 13 November nor in the morning of 14 November following earlier unsuccessful attacks and personnel losses. We ask you to only trust official and verified sources, such as the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Details: Meanwhile, the Centre for Strategic Communications of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said that information that the village of Illinka has been occupied by Russian forces is not accurate.

Background:On the night of 13-14 November, the DeepState military analysts updated their map, reporting new successful advances by the Russians in Ukraine’s east, with Russian troops reportedly capturing Illinka and entering Kupiansk.

