Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast

Mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s air defence has been responding to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 15-16 November.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Quote from the administration: "Drones were detected in the airspace. Air defence systems are responding to the airborne assets."

Details: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration asked residents to stay in shelters until the all-clear was given, prioritising their safety.

Updated: Later, Klitschko reported that air defence systems were responding in Kyiv.

The all-clear was given at 04:06 in Kyiv and at 04:50 in Kyiv Oblast.

Background: The Russians launched groups of attack drones into Ukrainian territory on the evening of 15 November.

