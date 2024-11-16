Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
Saturday, 16 November 2024, 01:36
Ukraine’s air defence has been responding to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 15-16 November.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko
Quote from the administration: "Drones were detected in the airspace. Air defence systems are responding to the airborne assets."
Details: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration asked residents to stay in shelters until the all-clear was given, prioritising their safety.
Updated: Later, Klitschko reported that air defence systems were responding in Kyiv.
The all-clear was given at 04:06 in Kyiv and at 04:50 in Kyiv Oblast.
Background: The Russians launched groups of attack drones into Ukrainian territory on the evening of 15 November.
