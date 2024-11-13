All Sections
Kyiv authorities provide details on damage caused by wreckage from Russian targets downed overnight and this morning

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 13 November 2024, 16:52
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast. Photo: Kyiv Oblast State Administration

The fall of wreckage from downed Russian targets in Kyiv Oblast left a man, 48, injured, with warehouses set on fire and cars damaged.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast State Administration

Quote: "As previously reported, a man, 48, sustained a head injury. He received medical assistance on the spot. His condition is satisfactory, he refused to be taken to hospital.

A warehouse belonging to a business had caught fire in one of the settlements due to the fall of wreckage from downed enemy targets. The fire was extinguished. Three buildings were destroyed, and windows were smashed in four more. Four cars, two lorries and two forklifts were also damaged.

In addition, the premises of a storage facility were damaged in another district. Furthermore, two grass fires were extinguished in the oblast."

Details: Kravchenko noted no hits to critical or residential infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast.

Background: On the night of 12-13 November and the morning of 13 November, Russian forces launched a combined missile and drone attack on Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, leaving a person injured in one of the settlements and setting a warehouse on fire.

