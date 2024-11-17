Air defences respond to Russian attack on Kyiv
Sunday, 17 November 2024, 06:34
Ukrainian air defence units responded to Russian-launched aerial assets twice on the night of 16-17 November.
Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Air defence units are responding in Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"
Updated: At 06:34, Popko once again reported that air defence units were responding in Kyiv. He urged people to stay in shelters until the all-clear is sounded.
Background:
- The Russians are bombarding Ukraine with attack drones.
- Tu-95 strategic bombers are reported to have taken off in Russia.
