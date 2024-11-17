All Sections
Air defences respond to Russian attack on Kyiv

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 17 November 2024, 06:34
Air defences respond to Russian attack on Kyiv
An air defence mobile fire group. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian air defence units responded to Russian-launched aerial assets twice on the night of 16-17 November.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence units are responding in Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"

Updated: At 06:34, Popko once again reported that air defence units were responding in Kyiv. He urged people to stay in shelters until the all-clear is sounded.

Background:

  • The Russians are bombarding Ukraine with attack drones.
  • Tu-95 strategic bombers are reported to have taken off in Russia.

