Air defences respond to Russian attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian air defence units responded to Russian-launched aerial assets twice on the night of 16-17 November.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence units are responding in Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"

Updated: At 06:34, Popko once again reported that air defence units were responding in Kyiv. He urged people to stay in shelters until the all-clear is sounded.

Background:

The Russians are bombarding Ukraine with attack drones.

Tu-95 strategic bombers are reported to have taken off in Russia.

