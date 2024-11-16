Ukraine's air defence downs about 10 Russian drones attacking Kyiv

Mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian drones have once again attacked the city of Kyiv. Ukraine’s air defence has downed up to 10 Russian drones over and around the capital on the night of 15-16 November,.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "An air-raid warning in the capital was in effect for almost three hours. During this time, defence forces detected and downed up to 10 enemy UAVs in the airspace around the city."

Details: The attack caused damage to residential infrastructure in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district.

Wreckage from downed drones damaged balconies and windows in a high-rise building. No casualties have been reported.



