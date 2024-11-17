All Sections
Series of explosions rock Mykolaiv

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 17 November 2024, 05:28
An air defence mobile fire group. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

A series of explosions rang out in Mykolaiv due to a Russian drone attack on the city on the night of 16-17 November. Reports indicate that residential buildings have been damaged and civilians injured.

Source: Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych on Telegram; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Explosions were heard in Mykolaiv. The [Ukrainian] Air Force reports a threat of kamikaze drones to the city. The air raid continues!"

Details: Around 05:00, Sienkevych reported explosions in the city once again.

Kim noted that emergency services had been receiving calls after the Russian attack.

Updated: At 06:03, Sienkevych added that Russian forces had once again attacked civilian infrastructure and a residential area. Civilians are reported to have been injured.

Support UP or become our patron!

MykolaivMykolaiv OblastexplosionShahed drone
Mykolaiv
Russians attack Mykolaiv Oblast
Russians attack Mykolaiv with drones, killing 5 people – video, photos
Ukraine's State Emergency Service publishes photos and videos of aftermath of the Russian attack on Mykolaiv – photos
