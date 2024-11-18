All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy criticises "calls and meetings" with Putin amidst massive strikes on Ukraine

Ulyana KrychkovskaMonday, 18 November 2024, 14:09
Zelenskyy criticises calls and meetings with Putin amidst massive strikes on Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a statement regarding "calls and meetings" with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in the midst of Russia's large-scale attacks on Ukrainian territories.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Commenting on the recent missile attack by Russian forces on a residential neighbourhood in Odesa, which killed eight people, Zelenskyy recalled German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's call to Putin.

Advertisement:

Quote: "These are not random attacks; these are indicative attacks. After calls and meetings with Putin, after all the false gossip in the media about the alleged ‘restraint’ from further strikes," he stated.

Zelenskyy emphasised: Russia demonstrates that it is determined to continue the war. 

"And this signal is worth hearing in all parts of the world, from the halls where G20 members meet to all the capitals of the world," he emphasised.

Advertisement:

Background: 

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyPutinmissile strike
Advertisement:

Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters

Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa

Russia was likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko in 2004 – US intelligence

Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy to present internal Resilience Plan to the parliament
Zelenskyy on Russia's morning attack: The answer to those seeking to appease Putin through calls
Zelenskyy on permission to strike Russia: The missiles will speak for themselves
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Putin bans "childfree propaganda" in Russia
20:58
Ukraine's embassy in Greece demands investigation into attack on Holodomor commemoration
20:53
Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters
20:28
Unknown people with Communist flags attack Ukrainian gathering in Greece
19:43
Zelenskyy supports change of management system in Ukrainian Armed Forces to reduce bureaucracy
19:14
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia
18:24
Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa
18:07
Zelenskyy criticises G20 Summit and says Brazilian President showed weak side
17:38
Putin sets task to drive Ukrainian troops from Russia's Kursk Oblast by 20 January – Zelenskyy
17:27
Zelenskyy: We'll see Trump's proposals in January, and we'll have plan to end war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: