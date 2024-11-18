German Defence Minister opposes supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius does not believe that the US approval for ATACMS missile strikes on Russian territory should affect Berlin's position on refusing to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles.

Source: Tagesschau, citing Pistorius, as reported by European Pravda

The minister said the information about the US approval for long-range strikes on Russian territory "does not change our current assessment".

Pistorius added that there is "no reason to make a different decision" at this time.

The German government previously stated that Chancellor Olaf Scholz is not ready to provide Ukraine with Taurus long-range missiles, despite the US approval for ATACMS strikes on Russian territory.

Background:

The New York Times, citing US officials, reported that US President Joe Biden has for the first time authorised Ukrainian forces to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory.

US news website Axios noted that the decision had been made in response to the involvement of North Korean troops in Russia's war against Ukraine.

