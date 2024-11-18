All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence unveils "unboxing" of Russian Gerbera drone – photo

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 18 November 2024, 15:48
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence unveils unboxing of Russian Gerbera drone – photo
The Russian Gerbera drone. Photo: DIU

Despite being made from the simplest materials, the Russian Gerbera drone incorporates foreign components, can carry a warhead as a kamikaze UAV and conducts electronic reconnaissance, including detecting air defence positions and recording strikes by other attack drones.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: This UAV mimics the Shahed-136/Geran-2 and is widely used by Russia to overload Ukraine’s air defence systems. Russia assembles these multi-task drones at a factory in the city of Yelabuga.

Advertisement:

Usage of simple materials such as plywood and foam makes the Gerbera drone tens of times cheaper than the Shahed/Geran. However, its construction still contains the familiar set of foreign components often found in Russian weaponry.

 
The Russian Gerbera dron
Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine 

Analysis of downed samples has shown that the Gerbera is produced using a Chinese prototype and foreign components imported from China.

Gerbera is developed by the Chinese model aircraft manufacturer Skywalker Technology Co., Ltd., which also produces fuselages and facilitates the delivery of kits to Russia via third parties.

Advertisement:

The Gerbera’s anti-jamming antenna (CRPA) includes chips manufactured by Analog Devices and Texas Instruments (USA) as well as NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands).

Its universal flight controller also contains components from companies such as Texas Instruments, Atmel (USA), STMicroelectronics, U-Blox (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), and XLSEMI (China).

The UAV is equipped with a Chinese three-axis stabilised camera (Topotek KHY10S90) and a modem from Xingkai Tech Mesh Network (XK-F358) to target objectives and conduct aerial reconnaissance following an FPV-drone principle.

The engine, DLE60, is manufactured by China’s Mile Hao Xiang Technology Co., Ltd., which was sanctioned by the US in the summer of 2024 for supplying components to Russia.

Background:

  • In October 2024 alone, Russia deployed over 2,000 UAVs against Ukraine. The intelligence reports revealed that approximately half of these drones were decoys or false targets intended to distract and overload Ukrainian air defence systems.
  • DIU had previously showcased the "unboxing" of the Parodiia (Parody) drone – one of the primary decoys that the Russians employ in their aerial assaults.

Support UP or become our patron!

Defence Intelligence of Ukrainedrones
Advertisement:

Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

Russia praises new Oreshnik ballistic missile, but experts doubt its innovation – ISW

US intelligence declassifies data on Putin-ordered assassinations of opponents – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy on cancellation of Ukrainian Parliament meeting due to danger of Russian attack: this is not a day off

​​Russians execute five captured Ukrainian soldiers near Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast

All News
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine: Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter burnt out near Moscow – video
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence intercepts conversation between North Korean military
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says MP who urged Zelenskyy to engage in peace talks with Russia doesn't work for them
RECENT NEWS
13:25
EU commemorates victims of the 1932–1933 Holodomor – photos
13:03
Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head
12:34
Ukraine's Defence Ministry says Lithuania will finance production of Ukrainian long-range drones, particularly Palianytsia drone missiles
11:52
New ballistic missile used by Russia to strike Dnipro on 21 November had no explosives and caused no destruction – Bild
11:34
Poland considers Russia's use of new ballistic missiles "act of Putin's desperation"
11:20
Power engineers repair one power supply line to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
10:59
Russia's FSB holds editor-in-chief of Crimean Tatar children's magazine for 36 hours in Crimea
10:11
Moldovan energy minister comments on upcoming visit to Russia for talks with energy giant Gazprom
08:43
Explosion occurs near port in occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
08:22
Russians attack residential areas in Kherson Oblast, injuring 5 people
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: