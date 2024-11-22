Russians attack Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Friday, 22 November 2024, 23:00
Several explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the evening of 22 November. The Russians conducted two attacks.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "One strike was carried out on one of the settlements in the oblast. A farm was destroyed.
Advertisement:
The second strike hit Zaporizhzhia itself. The warehouses of local businesses were partially destroyed. Nearby houses were damaged by the blast wave and wreckage."
Details: There were no reports of casualties.
Support UP or become our patron!