Russians attack Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Several explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the evening of 22 November. The Russians conducted two attacks.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "One strike was carried out on one of the settlements in the oblast. A farm was destroyed.

The second strike hit Zaporizhzhia itself. The warehouses of local businesses were partially destroyed. Nearby houses were damaged by the blast wave and wreckage."

Details: There were no reports of casualties.



