All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians attack Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 22 November 2024, 23:00
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Smoke after an explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

Several explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the evening of 22 November. The Russians conducted two attacks.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "One strike was carried out on one of the settlements in the oblast. A farm was destroyed.

Advertisement:

The second strike hit Zaporizhzhia itself. The warehouses of local businesses were partially destroyed. Nearby houses were damaged by the blast wave and wreckage."

Details: There were no reports of casualties.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zaporizhzhia Oblastexplosionwar
Advertisement:

updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured

Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň

Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos

Zelenskyy signs historic tax rise into law

Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda journalist: defendants receive suspended sentence, subject to appeal

All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russian army attacks settlement in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russians injure civilians in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kherson oblasts
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on verge of blackout – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
RECENT NEWS
00:18
updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured
23:06
Norway to assist Poland in protecting key aid hub for Ukraine
22:34
Georgian president joins anti-government protest
21:56
Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň
21:50
Protests erupt in Georgia after government freezes EU accession process
21:06
Zelenskyy to speak with Scholz, whom he previously criticised over call with Putin
21:01
NATO-Ukraine Council to meet in December
20:44
Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos
20:41
Ukrainians Beleniuk and Nasibov among World's Best Wrestlers
20:36
Russians execute four more Ukrainian POWs in Pokrovsk District – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: