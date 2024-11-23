Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters

Ukraine has now lost more than 40% of the territory of Kursk Oblast, which it has controlled since August, as a result of Russian counterattacks, says a Reuters source in the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: Reuters, citing the source in Ukraine’s General Staff

Quote from the source: "At most, we controlled about 1,376 square kilometres, now of course this territory is smaller. The enemy is increasing its counterattacks."

"Now we control approximately 800 square kilometres. We will hold this territory for as long as is militarily appropriate."

Details: The source in the General Staff also said that the Kurakhove front is currently the most threatening for Kyiv, as Russian troops are advancing 200-300 metres a day and have already managed to break through in some areas.

According to the source, about 575,000 Russian troops are currently fighting in Ukraine, and Russia intends to increase the number of its troops to 690,000.

The source in the Ukrainian General Staff also said that the Ukrainian military has taken measures to strengthen air defences over Kyiv and is planning similar steps for Sumy and Kharkiv.

Background: On Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin had set a goal of pushing Ukrainian forces out of Russia’s Kursk Oblast by 20 January 2025, the date of the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump.

