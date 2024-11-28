Elon Musk on US urging Ukraine to lower draft age: "How many more need to die?"

American billionaire Elon Musk, an adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump, has criticised the US calls for Ukraine to allow conscription from the age of 18, which had been earlier reported by the Associated Press (AP) news agency.

Source: Musk on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Musk responded to an AP report stating that the Biden administration had urged Ukraine to rapidly expand its armed forces by, among other things, revising mobilisation laws to permit the drafting of men as young as 18.

"How many more [people] need to die?" Elon Musk tweeted, criticising the content of the AP's report.

Background: On 19 November, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stated that Ukraine had received a significant supply of various American weapons but continued to face challenges on the battlefield, attributing the difficulties to issues with mobilisation.

