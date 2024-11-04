Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
Monday, 4 November 2024, 00:34
Air defence forces in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast were responding to the Russian drones on the night of 3-4 November.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv City Military Administration
Quote from Kyiv Oblast Military Administration: "UAVs were detected in Ukrainian airspace. Air defence forces are responding to airborne assets."
Updated: Kyiv City Military Administration reported at 02:09 that air defence forces were operating in the capital.
The all-clear in the capital was given at 02:31, and at 03:15 in the oblast.
Background: On Sunday evening, Russian attack drones were spotted moving from the north and later from the south.
