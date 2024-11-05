Ukraine's air defence responds to Shahed drones in Kyiv

Kyiv's air defence systems were responding to Russian Shahed drones on the morning of 5 November.

Source: correspondent of Ukrainian Pravda; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in the capital at around 06:00.

The Air Force reported that drones were flying along the reservoir towards Vyshhorod and Kyiv.

Updated: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that air defence was responding in the Obolonskyi district. He also urged residents to stay in shelters.

Background:

The Russians launched attack drones on Ukraine on the evening of 4 November.

Air defence systems in Kyiv Oblast responded twice during the night of 4-5 November.

