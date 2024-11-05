Ukraine's air defence responds to Shahed drones in Kyiv
Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 06:32
Kyiv's air defence systems were responding to Russian Shahed drones on the morning of 5 November.
Source: correspondent of Ukrainian Pravda; Ukraine's Air Force
Details: An air-raid warning was issued in the capital at around 06:00.
The Air Force reported that drones were flying along the reservoir towards Vyshhorod and Kyiv.
Updated: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that air defence was responding in the Obolonskyi district. He also urged residents to stay in shelters.
Background:
- The Russians launched attack drones on Ukraine on the evening of 4 November.
- Air defence systems in Kyiv Oblast responded twice during the night of 4-5 November.
