18-year-old injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast

Russian forces attacked the village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast on 7 November, leaving an 18-year-old boy injured.

Source: Ukraine's National Police in Kharkiv Oblast; Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The village of Kozacha Lopan in Derhachi hromada came under fire at around 11:55. Early reports indicate that the invaders used multiple-launch rocket systems. The bombardment damaged a residential building." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: The authorities reported that an 18-year-old boy, who was inside one of the houses, had been injured. He was taken to hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

An investigative team, forensic experts and bomb disposal experts were dispatched to the scene. An inspection is being carried out, and the type of weapon used in the attack is being established.

Investigators have launched a criminal case under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!