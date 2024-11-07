Drone wreckage damages residential buildings and cars in Odesa, one person injured – photos

The aftermath caused by the Russian drone attack. Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram

Residential buildings, cars and a gas pipeline have been damaged in Odesa as a result of an overnight Russian drone attack, and one resident has been injured.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kiper: "The enemy launched attack drones against Odesa. The falling wreckage damaged the facade and glazing of an 11-storey residential building, 14 parked cars and a gas pipeline (with no fire breaking out). The glazing of two adjacent five-storey buildings was also damaged."

Details: Kiper said that a 30-year-old man had sustained minor injuries and was given medical treatment on the spot.

Background:

