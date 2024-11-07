Drone wreckage damages residential buildings and cars in Odesa, one person injured – photos
Thursday, 7 November 2024, 08:45
Residential buildings, cars and a gas pipeline have been damaged in Odesa as a result of an overnight Russian drone attack, and one resident has been injured.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Kiper: "The enemy launched attack drones against Odesa. The falling wreckage damaged the facade and glazing of an 11-storey residential building, 14 parked cars and a gas pipeline (with no fire breaking out). The glazing of two adjacent five-storey buildings was also damaged."
Details: Kiper said that a 30-year-old man had sustained minor injuries and was given medical treatment on the spot.
Background:
- On the night of 6-7 November, the wreckage of downed Russian drones fell in five districts of Kyiv, causing a fire in warehouses, garages, a service station, a restaurant and a business centre.
- The Russians attacked the Kryvyi Rih district with drones, damaging business premises and residential buildings.
