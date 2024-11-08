All Sections
Russian forces occupy Novooleksiivka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 8 November 2024, 01:56
Hostilities in Donetsk Oblast. Photo: DeepStateMap

Russian troops have occupied the settlement of Novooleksiivka in Donetsk Oblast, based on updated data from DeepState, a group of military analysts.

Source: DeepState

Details: On the night of 7-8 November, DeepState reported that the Russians had occupied Novooleksiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

In addition, Russian troops are near the settlements of Novodmytrivka, Novooleksandrivka, and Maksymivka in Donetsk Oblast.

For reference: Novooleksiivka is a village in Selydove hromada of the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast in Ukraine. According to the 2001 census, the village had a population of 177 people. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Background: Reports indicate that Russian forces occupied approximately 490 sq km of Ukrainian territory in October – the largest monthly gain in 2024 and the most significant advance since their counteroffensive began in October 2023.

