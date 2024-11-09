Ukrainian air defence downs 32 out of 51 Russian attack drones overnight

Statistics of downed Russian drones on the night of 8-9 November. Photo: Ukraine’s Air Force

Ukrainian air defence has confirmed the downing of 32 Russian UAVs as of the morning of 9 November.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: It is known that the Russians launched 51 attack UAVs on Ukraine from the Russian cities of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Oryol. An additional 18 drones disappeared from radar in various regions across Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The military specified that Odesa Oblast was the main target of the attack.

Air defence responded to attacks in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Ternopil oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!