Putin said that Oreshnik missile minimizes need to use nuclear weapons

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin said that the appearance of the Oreshnik missile system in service with the Russian army "minimizes the need to use nuclear weapons."

Source: Putin at the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights meeting in the Russian Federation, writes Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "By and large, we now need to develop Oreshnik rather than the nuclear doctrine, because a sufficient number of these sophisticated systems... put us on the verge of virtually eliminating the necessity to employ nuclear weapons."

Details: The head of the Kremlin said that Russia "does not strengthen the nuclear doctrine, but improves it."

Previously: Belarusian self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko has asked Russian leader Vladimir Putin to deploy the Russian Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile system on the territory of Belarus. Lukashenko said that there are at least 30 different sites in Belasus where the Russian Oreshnik missile system can be deployed.

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have said that the deployment of the Oreshnik ballistic missile system in Belarus does not increase the risks of ballistic missile strikes against Ukraine or NATO countries.

Background:

Ukraine’s Air Force noted that during the missile attack on the city of Dnipro on 21 November, Russia used an intercontinental ballistic missile. Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that it might have been a Rubezh missile, a potential carrier of nuclear warheads.

In his address on 21 November, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin indirectly confirmed some reports, stating that during the 21 November attack on Dnipro, Russia used a medium-range missile dubbed Oreshnik by Putin.

The United States officially confirmed that Russia struck Dnipro with a ballistic missile based on the RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile.

On 22 November, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine stated that Russia launched a ballistic missile, likely from the Kedr missile system, against Ukraine.

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, stated that "Oreshnik" is the name of the research project, "it's just a code". He added that as of October 2024, Russia was supposed to have manufactured two experimental samples of the Kedr missile system, one of which struck Dnipro on 21 November.

On 28 November, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said that he might use the new Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile against "decision-making centres in Kyiv"

