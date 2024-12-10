All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Putin said that Oreshnik missile minimizes need to use nuclear weapons

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 10 December 2024, 16:57
Putin said that Oreshnik missile minimizes need to use nuclear weapons
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin said that the appearance of the Oreshnik missile system in service with the Russian army "minimizes the need to use nuclear weapons."

Source: Putin at the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights meeting in the Russian Federation, writes Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "By and large, we now need to develop Oreshnik rather than the nuclear doctrine, because a sufficient number of these sophisticated systems... put us on the verge of virtually eliminating the necessity to employ nuclear weapons."

Advertisement:

Details: The head of the Kremlin said that Russia "does not strengthen the nuclear doctrine, but improves it."

Previously: Belarusian self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko has asked Russian leader Vladimir Putin to deploy the Russian Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile system on the territory of Belarus. Lukashenko said that there are at least 30 different sites in Belasus where the Russian Oreshnik missile system can be deployed.

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have said that the deployment of the Oreshnik ballistic missile system in Belarus does not increase the risks of ballistic missile strikes against Ukraine or NATO countries.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • Ukraine’s Air Force noted that during the missile attack on the city of Dnipro on 21 November, Russia used an intercontinental ballistic missile. Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that it might have been a Rubezh missile, a potential carrier of nuclear warheads.
  • In his address on 21 November, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin indirectly confirmed some reports, stating that during the 21 November attack on Dnipro, Russia used a medium-range missile dubbed Oreshnik by Putin.
  • The United States officially confirmed that Russia struck Dnipro with a ballistic missile based on the RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile.
  • On 22 November, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine stated that Russia launched a ballistic missile, likely from the Kedr missile system, against Ukraine.
  • Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, stated that "Oreshnik" is the name of the research project, "it's just a code". He added that as of October 2024, Russia was supposed to have manufactured two experimental samples of the Kedr missile system, one of which struck Dnipro on 21 November.
  • On 28 November, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said that he might use the new Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile against "decision-making centres in Kyiv"

Support UP or become our patron!

nuclear weaponsPutin
Advertisement:

UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine

Russia's Rostov Oblast under attack by drones, oil refinery on fire – video

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

Czech Senate recognises Crimean Tatars' deportation as act of genocide – photos, video

All News
nuclear weapons
Over 30% of Ukrainians consider nuclear weapons to be best security guarantee, almost 30% – joining NATO
Oreshnik ballistic missile system deployment in Belarus poses no increased risk of strikes to Ukraine or NATO countries – ISW
76 percent of interviewed Americans afraid of possible Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine – survey
RECENT NEWS
08:43
Ukraine's air defence downs 45 Russian drones, 40 others fail to reach their targets
07:42
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 27 armoured combat vehicles in one day
06:48
Police officer and teenager injured in Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast
06:34
Russia claims attack by over 80 Ukrainian UAVs
05:24
UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine
04:52
Russian General Staff overestimates data on Russian territorial gains in 2024 – ISW
03:32
Zelenskyy: Ukraine not strong enough for certain diplomatic moves
02:26
Russians occupy Trudove in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
01:32
Russians strike Romny in Sumy Oblast with missiles
01:18
Ukraine's air defence deployed on the outskirts of Kyiv
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: