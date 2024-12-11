All Sections
Russian missile attack on Zlatopil, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 17

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 11 December 2024, 08:58
Aftermath of a Russian attack. Stock photo: Getty Images

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Zlatopil on 10 December. Photo: Getty Images

The number of people injured in Russian Iskander-M ballistic missile attacks has reached 17 in the town of Zlatopil (Kharkiv Oblast) on 10 December.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: According to Syniehubov, the Russians damaged 16 residential buildings, an administrative building, 4 outbuildings and 2 cars.

Quote: "Seventeen people were injured".

Background: On the morning of 10 December, the Russians attacked the town of Zlatopil twice with Iskander-M ballistic missiles, hitting a banking institution and damaging an administrative building. At the time, 11 people were reported injured.

