Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has stated that the current crisis in Syria is a result of President Bashar al-Assad's policies, although Russia had previously helped stabilise the situation in the country.

Source: Russia state-owned news agency RIA Novosti; the Telegram channel Vy slushali Mayak ("You have been listening to Radio Mayak") [supposedly a nod to the pro-government Mayak radio station founded in the Soviet Union in the 1960s – ed.], which posted audio commentary by Peskov

Details: Peskov said that Russia had helped Syria deal with terrorists and stabilise a situation that posed a threat to the entire region.

Quote from Peskov: "Russia helped the Syrian Arab Republic deal with terrorists at one time and contributed to stabilising the situation after it began threatening the entire region. Russia invested significant efforts for this purpose. In doing so, it fulfilled its mission."

Details: At the same time, Putin's spokesman stated that subsequent actions taken by Bashar al-Assad's leadership, aimed at the country's development, had caused the current crisis.

"This development led to a complex situation that now has to be worked with, taking the current realities into account," Peskov added.

Background:

On 10 December, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reported that the Russians have deployed ships and military transport aircraft to bring the remaining troops, weapons and equipment back from Syria to Russia.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz stated that during the night of 9-10 December, Israeli Navy missile ships destroyed the Syrian navy as part of a large-scale operation to eliminate strategic threats to Israel.

Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Monday, 9 December that the Kremlin is working to establish contact in Syria with individuals or groups capable of ensuring the security of its military bases.

Syrian rebels announced on the morning of 8 December that they had captured the Syrian capital, Damascus. President Bashar al-Assad was reported to have fled.

The Russian state-owned news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti reported that ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family were in Moscow and Russia had granted them asylum.

The ISW (Institute for the Study of War) said that the loss of military bases in Syria could seriously undermine the Kremlin's ability to conduct operations in Africa. It would weaken Russia's position in Libya and sub-Saharan Africa and call into question its influence over African authoritarian regimes.

