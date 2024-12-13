All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian Defence Ministry says large-scale attack on Ukraine was response to Taganrog attack

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 13 December 2024, 11:55
Russian Defence Ministry says large-scale attack on Ukraine was response to Taganrog attack
Russian soldiers. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian Ministry of Defence has stated that Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine on 13 December was a response to the attack on the Russian city of Taganrog in Rostov Oblast.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet; Russian Ministry of Defence

Quote from the Russian Defence Ministry: "A missile strike was launched from the territory of Ukraine with six US-made ATACMS operational and tactical missiles at a military airfield near the city of Taganrog on 11 December 2024."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russian Federation reportedly retaliated with a large-scale attack on Ukraine's critical fuel and energy infrastructure. 

The Russians claimed that the attack was carried out with long-range air- and sea-based precision weapons, as well as attack drones. The targets were facilities that support the work of Ukraine's military industry.

Quote from the Russian Defence Ministry: "The purpose of the strike has been achieved. All targets have been hit."

Advertisement:

Previously:

  • On the morning of 13 December, Russian troops launched a large number of missiles at Ukraine, and an air-raid warning was issued in all regions. The Air Force reported that the missiles were heading to Ukraine’s west – Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Cherkasy and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.
  • The Ministry of Energy noted that the Russians were attacking the energy sector. Emergency power outages have been introduced in Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia had fired 93 missiles at Ukraine, including one of North Korean production. Ukraine managed to shoot down 81 missiles, including 11 cruise missiles shot down by F-16 fighters. In addition, the Russians used about 200 drones.

Background:

  • On 11 December, Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh said that there was a possibility that Russia could strike Ukraine again with its Oreshnik experimental medium-range ballistic missile.
  • Russian authorities said that on the night of 10-11 December, the city of Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, was supposedly hit by missiles that damaged an industrial plant and set 14 cars on fire.
  • The Russian Ministry of Defence said that on 11 December, Ukraine supposedly launched six ATACMS missiles at a military airfield in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast.
  • On 12 December, Russian ruler's spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed that the response to the Ukrainian strikes on Taganrog with Western missiles would follow when and how Russia deems appropriate.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiaattack
Advertisement:

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

Czech Senate recognises Crimean Tatars' deportation as act of genocide – photos, video

Gambling watchdog chief detained over support for Russian online casino – Ukraine's Bureau of Investigation, photos

Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine

All News
Russia
Russia launches 93 missiles and 200 drones at Ukraine – Zelenskyy on recent large-scale attack
Russia hits civilian company in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two people
Russian losses in war against Ukraine have exceeded 760,000 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
22:36
World Bank allocates first instalment of US loan to Ukraine involving proceeds from frozen Russian assets
22:18
Trump's special Ukraine envoy believes Kyiv and Moscow are ready for talks
21:38
Rutte and Zelenskyy say Ukraine's position and economy to be discussed in Brussels
21:29
US targets individuals and companies involved in constructing Russia's Nord Stream 2 with new sanctions
21:08
Starmer and Trump discuss support for Ukraine
20:39
EXPLAINERWhat should drive Ukraine for effective EU accession
20:31
NATO secretary general reveals details of informal meeting with leaders, including Zelenskyy
20:28
Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow
20:08
Acting Bulgarian PM won't sign Kyiv-Sofia security agreement without parliamentary approval
19:57
Russians buying up assets of liquidated Russian banks in Ukraine despite de facto ban – media
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: