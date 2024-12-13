Russian Defence Ministry says large-scale attack on Ukraine was response to Taganrog attack

The Russian Ministry of Defence has stated that Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine on 13 December was a response to the attack on the Russian city of Taganrog in Rostov Oblast.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet; Russian Ministry of Defence

Quote from the Russian Defence Ministry: "A missile strike was launched from the territory of Ukraine with six US-made ATACMS operational and tactical missiles at a military airfield near the city of Taganrog on 11 December 2024."

Details: The Russian Federation reportedly retaliated with a large-scale attack on Ukraine's critical fuel and energy infrastructure.

The Russians claimed that the attack was carried out with long-range air- and sea-based precision weapons, as well as attack drones. The targets were facilities that support the work of Ukraine's military industry.

Quote from the Russian Defence Ministry: "The purpose of the strike has been achieved. All targets have been hit."

Previously:

On the morning of 13 December, Russian troops launched a large number of missiles at Ukraine, and an air-raid warning was issued in all regions. The Air Force reported that the missiles were heading to Ukraine’s west – Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Cherkasy and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

The Ministry of Energy noted that the Russians were attacking the energy sector. Emergency power outages have been introduced in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia had fired 93 missiles at Ukraine, including one of North Korean production. Ukraine managed to shoot down 81 missiles, including 11 cruise missiles shot down by F-16 fighters. In addition, the Russians used about 200 drones.

Background:

On 11 December, Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh said that there was a possibility that Russia could strike Ukraine again with its Oreshnik experimental medium-range ballistic missile.

Russian authorities said that on the night of 10-11 December, the city of Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, was supposedly hit by missiles that damaged an industrial plant and set 14 cars on fire.

The Russian Ministry of Defence said that on 11 December, Ukraine supposedly launched six ATACMS missiles at a military airfield in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast.

On 12 December, Russian ruler's spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed that the response to the Ukrainian strikes on Taganrog with Western missiles would follow when and how Russia deems appropriate.

